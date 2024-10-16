THE morning commute is strewn with multiple issues across Devon and Cornwall after a deluge of rain overnight.
On the A38 at Glynn Valley, the road is completely closed due to flooding and mud on the road, while further up the route there has been a road traffic incident near Dobwalls.
In West Cornwall, the A30 at Newlyn is seeing delays after flooding left the route ‘just passable’, according to Devon and Cornwall Police.
For those going further afield, the A30 at Whiddon Down in the eastbound direction is closed for accident investigation work.
