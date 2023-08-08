The Lanhydrock gardens are being transformed into a family play hub for the summer. There are lawn games and giant building blocks on the old tennis court, a specially constructed barefoot trail in the parterre and a magical music circle in front of the house. Take part in a family sack race, dress up in the theatre room or enjoy a picnic and some cloud-spotting on the formal lawns. Catch Mrs Candy the cook and the other Victorian staff around the house and garden every Thursday to learn about life in the Victorian country house. Look out for Friday storytelling sessions in the nursery and garden, subject to availability.