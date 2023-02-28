March 5 is a date which for many residents of Cornwall will be accompanied in the calendar by a harsh pen marking, firmly circling the date and cementing St Piran’s Day in the Cornish calendar.
Saint Piran’s Day is a long standing Cornish tradition and one which will be celebrated by thousands across the county. The event celebrates all things Cornish and marks the life of Saint Piran, patron saint of tin miners, having believed to have discovered the precious metal.
While there is some debate as to the origin of the saint, many believe that Saint Piran, or ‘Perran’ as he is also known, was a bishop who travelled to Cornwall from Ireland in the early 6th-century. Legend says that he was exiled from the isle by those envious of his healing abilities, leading him to be tied to a milestone and thrown into the sea. Despite this, he managed to to sail to Cornwall, landing on a small beach near Newquay, which was subsequently named Perran Beach. Upon his arrival, he began preaching to the local population and sharing his secrets of tin extraction with local miners; thus launching the tin-mining industry in Cornwall.
St Piran’s day runs deep as a tradition in Cornwall, the county’s flag even representing the saint’s precious discovery. However, while the festivities run strong today, with many partaking in celebrations, the day wasn’t always so popular.
In the 20th-century, the holiday saw a new wave of popularity as Celtic Revivalists sought to provide the people of Cornwall with a national day similar to that observed by other nations, and ever since the celebration has become ever popular.
Communities across the county hold events celebrating Cornwall, Cornish life and Cornish heritage and this year is no different, with towns and villages all over our area hoping to host the festivities.