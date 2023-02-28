While there is some debate as to the origin of the saint, many believe that Saint Piran, or ‘Perran’ as he is also known, was a bishop who travelled to Cornwall from Ireland in the early 6th-century. Legend says that he was exiled from the isle by those envious of his healing abilities, leading him to be tied to a milestone and thrown into the sea. Despite this, he managed to to sail to Cornwall, landing on a small beach near Newquay, which was subsequently named Perran Beach. Upon his arrival, he began preaching to the local population and sharing his secrets of tin extraction with local miners; thus launching the tin-mining industry in Cornwall.