ONE person was taken to hospital after a three-vehicle collision at St Austell.
Porthpean Road was closed in both directions at the junction with Duporth Road while the emergency services attended the scene on the morning of Thursday, September 25.
Cornwall councillor James Mustoe posted about the accident, saying: “There has been a significant accident involving three vehicles at Duporth crossroads. Police have closed the road from Duporth to Porthpean.”
A police spokesperson said: “We received reports of a three-vehicle collision in Porthpean Road, St Austell, at around 9.10am.
“Police and paramedics attended and a woman was taken to hospital with injuries not currently believed to be life-threatening or life-changing. The road was reopened at around 11.45am.”
