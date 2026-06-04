Police have reported that the westbound carriageway of the A30 is partially blocked from the A39 (Carland Cross, Mitchell) to B3284 (Allet Turn Off, Allet) following an accident between a car and tractor involved from.
Devon and Cornwall Police has confirmed that the incident does not involve any injuries however, oil has been spilled into the road.
Traffic is reportedly slow at this time as recovery work remains ongoing.
More as we have it.
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