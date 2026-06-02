“Always, lock your vehicle, even when parked on your driveway or outside your home, remove valuables such as bags, wallets, tools and electronics, where this isn't possible ensure, they are completely out of sight, check your windows are fully closed, consider additional security such as steering locks, tracking devices and CCTV/Ring Doorbell and dash cam and report any suspicious behaviour immediately via 999 if the crime is in progress or 101/online for non-emergencies.