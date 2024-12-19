DEVON and Cornwall Police has announced that it is working with both partners and local residents to make potential locations in the counties unattractive to organisers of raves (also called unlicensed music events or UMEs).
Bank Holiday weekends and the Christmas period sees an increase in the possibility of a rave in Devon and Cornwall with Boxing Day and New Years Eve in particular being attractive dates.
Our area has been subject to a number of illegal raves, such as those in Davidstow, which saw more than 1,000 people from all over the country attend the event and Ladock, which occurred back in October.
The force has said that uniformed and plain clothes officers will be out regularly patrolling areas which have been identified as possible targets of a rave by their organisers and officers are also working with farmers and landowners to secure sites and to make them unsuitable locations.
A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall police said: “We know the misery raves can cause to nearby residents, with loud music keeping people awake for hours on end. It also has a significant impact on livestock and wildlife, and often participants leave the land badly damaged as well as putting themselves at risk due to the inclement weather.
“We would like to encourage our local communities, including farmers and landowners to take pro active pre-emptive measures to help target harden their land and open spaces and secure their property to make it an unattractive option for organisers.
“These measures can be as simple as ensuring padlocks on gateways are serviceable, broken fences or open gateways are closed and any buildings are properly secured.”
The police has said that communities can also help us by being our eyes and ears and reporting to us if they see any of the following signs in their local area:
- An unusual increase in road traffic in rural areas
- Social media activity advertising the rave and its location
- Vehicles carrying sound equipment
- Large gatherings of people in unusual areas late at night (e.g. farmland, open countryside or abandoned buildings).
- “If they see this, they should report it to us by telephoning 101, or if they see organisers setting up equipment call 999.
People can also report, completely anonymously, to the charity CrimeStoppers either via their website or by calling 0800 555 111.
“Our aim is to deter organisers of unlicensed music events from choosing locations within Devon and Cornwall due to the noise and disruption they cause to both people and wildlife in the area.”