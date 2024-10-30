RESIDENTS in Ladock have complained about an all-night rave that took place at the village’s local woods at the weekend.
Loud music was played from Saturday night until around mid-morning on Sunday, with locals taking to social media on Sunday to say they were kept up all night by the soundtrack.
Residents in the nearby villages of Grampound Road and Probus also reported that they could hear the music from afar.
Video footage, which was recorded early on Sunday morning, shows the ravers still dancing to the loud music with flashing lights.
A spokesperson for Devon & Cornwall Police confirmed: “Police were called shortly after midnight on Sunday, October 27 following reports of a possible rave at Ladock Woods.
“Officers attended on two occasions and liaised with those present about noise and issued strong words of warning around driving under the influence prior to the group’s departure.
“By mid-Sunday afternoon individuals present had left the site after those driving were declared fit to drive.”
Many locals who either drove past or visited the woods to go on their morning walk stated that multiple cars were parked on the road near to where the rave was taking place, as well as the car park being ‘rammed’.
Residents on social media also urged the woodland, which is owned by The Duchy of Cornwall, to be closed to the public to avoid such an event happening again.
This is not the first illegal rave to be seen in Cornwall with previous incidents being recorded at Wilsey Woods near Camelford and Davidstow.