A MAN in his 40s has reported being assaulted while riding his mobility scooter in Lostwithiel, prompting a police appeal for witnesses.
The victim told officers he was approached by three men near the river at Coulson Park during the late afternoon and early evening of Tuesday, July 28.
Detectives are investigating claims the man was assaulted before managing to escape his attackers. Police said he was not injured during the incident.
Officers are now urging anyone who saw what happened, or who has information that could help identify those involved, to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 50260199491.
Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
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