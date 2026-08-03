ARMED officers arrested a man in Newquay after it was reported possible gun shots were heard on Saturday (August 1).
Police attended Hawkins Road after a dog chain was allegedly brandished as a weapon following a verbal disagreement as two people walked past a property at 11.30pm.
Officers recovered air weapons.
A local man in his 20s was located and arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.
Police closed the roads surrounding Hawkins Road and a police guard was put in place whilst officers investigated the incident.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at around 11.30pm on Saturday, August 1, following a report of a disturbance in Hawkins Road in Newquay.
“It was reported that possible gun shots were heard and a dog chain brandished as a weapon following a verbal disagreement as two people walked past a property.
“Armed officers attended the location, and a scene guard was put in place. Officers recovered air weapons.
“A local man in his 20s was located and arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He has been released on Police bail while enquiries continue.”
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