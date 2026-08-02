ARMED police swooped on a residential house in Newquay in the early hours of Sunday (August 2).
Police have cordoned off the streets around the property on the Mayfield Estate including Chynance Drive following the incident, which happened at about 2.30am. A police guard has been put in place.
Several people reported loud noises and shouting in the area.
An eyewitness witness said: “We woke up at 2.30am with armed police shouting ‘armed police come out with your hands above your head. ‘
“They took each family member out of the house one by one and arrested a man. They interviewed the family on the street and conducted a full search of the property. There is still a police officer stationed at the gate to their property. They also took one of their dogs away.”
Officers have been carrying out door to door enquiries asking whether any neighbours have any CCTV footage of the incident.
A neighbour said: “It has got be something bad as the police have been there since at least 5am. They asked me for Ring doorbell footage but there was nothing on there.”
Devon and Cornwall Police have been contacted for a statement.
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