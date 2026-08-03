A DISPERSAL order was put in place in Charlestown last week in an effort to clamp down on anti-social behaviour.
The St Austell Neighbourhood Policing Team introduced the order after receiving reports of youngsters being abusive to members of the public and local businesses, along with youths throwing objects into the harbour.
On the day of Charlestown Carnival (Thursday, July 30), the anti-social behaviour issue got so serious that some businesses were forced to close early, offer refunds to customers and to contemplate not opening the following day.
The dispersal order meant that anyone causing, or who were likely to cause, harassment, alarm or distress, would be asked to leave the area or risk being arrested if they did not comply.
Local officers would also remove alcohol from any underage drinkers, while high visibility patrols were in place at key times.
In announcing the order, a St Austell Police spokesperson said: “Parents are urged to make sure their children do not cause a nuisance and/or have a negative impact for residents or those attending the area for pleasure.
“Our main priority is to keep everyone safe and maintain order. The behaviour of a few is detrimental to all and we must consider the wellbeing of everyone in the area, in particular those who live in Charlestown or may have businesses there.”
“This anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated.”
Several people on social media welcomed the news of the order, as well as expressing their concerns of the anti-social behaviour that has been taking place in the village recently.
Cornwall Councillor James Mustoe, who represents the Mevagissey and St Austell Bay division, added: “This behaviour is unacceptable and I'm glad our police have acted quickly to clamp down on it."
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