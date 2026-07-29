“That experience convinced me that menstrual health literacy is one of the missing pieces of modern healthcare,” she said. “When people understand the menstrual cycle, they don't just understand their periods better - they understand their health better. I'm incredibly proud that something which began here in Cornwall has now been recognised on the world stage.” Menstrual Cycle Support offers two free digital courses - one for adults and one for young people – that have been developed in partnership with Endometriosis UK and can be accessed without a referral.