A YOUNG farmer from St Agnes is proving that age is no barrier to entrepreneurship, after launching his own dairy business at just 13 years old.
Charlie Sawle, from St Agnes, has established Sid’s Dairy at Beacon Cottage Farm, where he produces and sells a range of fresh dairy products from milk provided by his Jersey cow, Clare.
Although his family are beef farmers, Charlie always dreamed of becoming a dairy farmer. His fascination with cattle began at a very young age, when he had his first calf at just six years old, which he showed at Stithians Show. “It was named after my dad's first calf, Trevithick, although I couldn’t pronounce that so it ended up as Terrific,” he recalled.
Determined to start his own dairy venture, Charlie saved money for three years before buying Clare, who was born in April 2023, and launching Sid’s Dairy under a brand name taken from Charlie’s nickname.
Every weekday after school, Charlie heads to the 400-acre family farm in the shoadow of St Agnes Beacon, to milk Clare before carefully pasteurising the rich, creamy Jersey milk on-site and transforming it into a range of premium dairy products - fresh whole milk, semi-skimmed milk, luxurious double cream and traditional Cornish clotted cream. "I love milking, and it’s so satisfying to see the milk and cream in the fridge at the end of the day," Charlie added.
Charlie’s passion for farming and commitment to producing high-quality local food has seen him complete all the required food safety certifications needed to operate the business. “Starting Sid’s Dairy has been a dream come true,” he said. “I love working with Clare and being able to produce and sell our own dairy products.”
The venture is already attracting support from the local community, with customers keen to back a young entrepreneur and the next generation of farmers.
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