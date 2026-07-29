THE great cream tea debate has been reignited – and while one national coffee chain is attempting to broker peace, a Cornish mayor has made it clear that the county’s jam-first tradition remains the gold standard.
Costa Coffee chose its Saltash store – sitting on the border between Cornwall and Devon – to launch a new ‘50/50’ cream tea featuring jam and cream piped onto a scone at the same time using a specially designed dual piping bag.
But despite the attempt at compromise, new research suggests the Cornish way is already winning the battle.
A nationwide survey commissioned by Costa found 71 per cent of people believe jam should be spread first before topping it with clotted cream – the traditional Cornish method – while just 29 per cent back Devon's cream-first approach.
Saltash mayor, Cllr Brian Stoyel, was among the first to try the new creation during its launch alongside the Mayor of Kingsbridge, Cllr Julia Wingate.
He said: “We’re proud Saltash has become the home of Britain’s latest chapter in the great scone debate. The beauty of Costa’s 50/50 scone is it celebrates both traditions rather than choosing between them. After trying it for myself, I can confirm it’s every bit as delicious as it sounds.”
For generations, the question of whether jam or cream belongs on a scone first has divided neighbours on either side of the Tamar.
In Cornwall, the answer has always been simple. Jam is spread directly onto the scone before being topped with a generous helping of clotted cream. Supporters argue the jam forms the base, allowing the cream to sit proudly on top. In Devon, cream is applied first before the jam is added. To many Cornish residents, that approach borders on culinary sacrilege.
The rivalry has become one of the region’s most enduring traditions, with countless cafés, tearooms and visitors proudly declaring their allegiance whenever cream teas appear on the menu.
Costa’s research suggests passions remain as strong as ever. Almost a third (30 per cent) of Britons say they have strong feelings about the order of cream and jam, while 36 per cent insist their way is the only correct method. More than a third (37 per cent) admit judging someone for assembling a cream tea the “wrong” way, while one in five have refused to eat a scone prepared incorrectly.
The survey also found the debate is finding a new audience among younger generations. More than half (52 per cent) of younger Britons believe cream teas are enjoying a revival through social media.
Andrea Stewart, Costa Coffee’s global head of food, said: “Our research shows Britain remains divided when it comes to how people top their scones, so we thought it was about time someone brought both sides together.
“Rather than choosing between two much-loved traditions, we wanted to create a playful compromise that celebrates both approaches and gives everyone a way to enjoy their cream tea. And we couldn’t think of a more fitting place to launch the dual-swirl than Saltash, sitting right on the Devon-Cornwall border.”
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