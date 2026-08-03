THE Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust (RCHT) has appointed Willmott Dixon as its Hospital 2.0 Alliance construction partner for the delivery of the Women and Children's Hospital on its site in Truro.
This marks a significant step forward in our journey to provide modern, high-quality healthcare for families across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly long into the future. The New Hospital Programme’s Hospital 2.0 Alliance represents a new way of delivering our new hospital through long-term partnership and collaboration.
Acting RCHT chief executive officer, Kim O’Keeffe, said: "This is a really exciting milestone for RCHT. The appointment of Willmott Dixon through the national Hospital 2.0 Alliance brings valuable expertise into our programme at a crucial stage and strengthens our ability to deliver a hospital that will transform care for families here in Cornwall and on the Isles of Scilly."
The new Women and Children’s Hospital will bring acute women’s, children's and maternity services together in a purpose-built environment designed to support outstanding care, improve patient experience and create the best possible spaces for our staff.
Graham Dundas, chief executive officer at Willmott Dixon, said: “It's a big day for Willmott Dixon, with official confirmation that we'll deliver the new Women and Children's Hospital in Truro for Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust (RCHT). Our team is already on site at Derriford Hospital for University Hospitals Plymouth, delivering the first Wave 1 New Hospital Programme scheme in the country to start main construction.
“In Truro, we'll carry that same team, supply chain and learning forward, deepening a long-term investment in healthcare across the West Country. We'll also be focused on leaving a legacy: high-quality employment, apprenticeships, skills development, and support for local supply chains that will endure long after construction is complete.”
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