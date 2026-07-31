DISCOUNT store Aldi is looking to secure sites for new stores in Cornwall as part of its continued UK expansion, and has named Penzance as a “priority area”.
Aldi is seeking freehold, leasehold or long leasehold sites in prominent locations with good visibility and access. The supermarket has invested over £370 million in new stores this year as it works towards a long-term target of 1,500 locations nationwide.
Jonathan Neale, managing director of national real estate at Aldi UK, said: “We know how important it is for people to have access to affordable, high-quality food close to where they live, which is why we’re focused on identifying the communities that would benefit most from a new Aldi store.”
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