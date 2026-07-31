PUBLIC notices cover a range of applications, ranging from licensing applications for liqueur or entertainment to planning applications, roadworks and other works. Their intention is to inform communities of the latest plans in their area and such applications are considered for approval or refusal by local authorities. Here are some of the latest applications submitted to Cornwall Council in South East Cornwall.
LOSTWITHIEL: Lanwithian Road in Lostwithiel is set to be closed from August 10 to August 11 between the hours of 7.30am and 6pm in order to enable gully upgrade works to be undertaken.
The road affected is Lanwithian Road, Lostwithiel between Lanwithian Close and Butts Park.
Pedestrian access will be maintained to properties during the closure.
LOSTWITHIEL: Dark Lane in Lostwithiel is set to be closed between August 15 and August 16.
The closure is necessary in order to enable detailed examination of a railway bridge in the area to be undertaken in safety.
It will be in place between the hours of 10pm and 6am, weekends included.
There is no alternative route and pedestrian access to properties will be maintained.
DULOE: The road from the junction to the south west of New House to the junction to the north of Outways Cottage in Duloe is set to be closed between August 10 and August 12.
It is to enable pole replacement works to be undertaken with the closure in place between 8am and 6pm on the listed dates.
Pedestrian and vehicular access to properties will be maintained during the closure.
TRERULEFOOT: The road from Moor Cottage to the junction South West of West Glasdon in Trerulefoot is set to be closed on August 24 between 9.30am and 6pm.
This is to enable bridge inspection works on behalf of Network Rail to be undertaken.
Pedestrian access to properties will be maintained during the hours of the closure.
DOBWALLS: The road from the AA Service Centre on the A38 to the junction east of Lantoom in Dobwalls is set to be closed between August 25 and August 26.
The closure will be in force between 10pm and 6am.
This is to enable bridge inspection works on behalf of Network Rail to be undertaken.
Pedestrian and vehicular access to properties will be maintained during the closure.
ST CLEER: The road from the junction to the north of Higher Trelaske to Kensa in St Cleer is set to be closed between August 25 and August 27.
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