LISKEARD Minor Injury Unit is closed today (August 4), although the main hospital remains open.
Health chiefs said the temporary closure has been made due to staffing pressures and is in line with operational procedures designed to keep busier minor injury units running.
Similar circumstances recently saw the MIU in Launceston close - with patients directed to Bodmin, Liskeard and Stratton.
A spokesperson apologised for the disruption, saying they understood the decision would be frustrating for patients needing urgent care.
Residents requiring treatment are advised that other minor injury units remain available and should check live opening times and waiting periods before travelling.
Health officials warned that the nearest unit may not always be the quickest option, with availability changing throughout the day.
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