TAXI drivers have seen red after being taken off the road ahead of Boardmasters following an enforcement operation being carried out.
Coastal Taxis Newquay believes it is unfair Cornwall Council's taxi licensing officers and the Devon and Cornwall Roads Policing Team have undertaken taxi safety operation spot checks ahead of the lucrative surf and music festival. Operations check roadworthiness, license plates, and driver compliance, occasionally resulting in immediate vehicle suspensions or seizures.
A spokesperson for Coastal Taxis Newquay said: “With Boardmasters just days away, I'm struggling to understand the timing of the enforcement activity being carried out by Cornwall Council and the police.
“Several local taxi drivers have been stopped for detailed vehicle inspections, and in some cases vehicles have been taken off the road. One of my own drivers has had his taxi plate suspended over a minor issue. The repair itself is straightforward, but he can't get a garage appointment until after Boardmasters, meaning he's unable to work during the busiest week of the year and loses a significant amount of income.
“It's worth remembering that licensed taxis are already subject to a much higher standard than private vehicles. They undergo two MOT tests every year and must also pass a separate Council vehicle inspection before a taxi plate is issued. Safety is, and always has been, a fundamental part of the licensing process.
“Local licensed taxi drivers spend all year providing a service to residents and visitors alike, and Boardmasters is one of the few opportunities to recover some of the quieter periods. Taking vehicles off the road days before the festival has a real impact on local livelihoods and also reduces the number of licensed taxis available when demand is at its highest.
“At the same time, there appear to be large numbers of out-of-area private hire vehicles operating in and around Newquay during the festival. It raises the question of whether enforcement is being applied consistently across everyone providing transport services.
“Nobody is arguing against vehicle safety or proper enforcement. We all want safe vehicles on the road. But surely common sense and proportionality should play a part, especially when the consequences affect local drivers, local businesses and thousands of festivalgoers relying on transport.
“I'd genuinely like to hear Cornwall Council's reasoning behind the timing of these inspections, particularly when local drivers have already met such stringent licensing and testing requirements.”
Lyndon Harrison, the Cornwall councillor for Newquay Porth and Tretherras, who works as a taxi driver, has no sympathy for fellow drivers who have been caught out.
Cllr Harrison said: “These checks are carried out every year. It really is down to the taxi operator and the driver to ensure their vehicles are up to scratch. They are doing an important job running the public around and it should come as no surprise to anybody these checks might be carried out during the busy holiday period.”
Deputy mayor Sarah Thomson added: “'I am pleased to see that Cornwall Council and the police are taking their safety checks/enforcement seriously and considering safety of taxi passengers a priority. I cannot comment on what vehicle faults have been found but if a taxi needs professional garage attention then maybe the fault is not that minor.
“It is quite common practise for police for instance to chose Christmas and New Year to carry out breathalyser tests because of increased chance of risk taking by motorists. So with an increase in taxi usage during Boardmasters it does not surprise me that this period beforehand has been chosen. To be fair though, out-of-area taxis should not be allowed to operate around Newquay if that is an issue I hope that Cornwall Council enforcement act on this.”
Cornwall Council and the police have been contacted for comment.
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