A PROPERTY fire in St Austell prompted a major response from the Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service.
Huge plumes of black smoke were seen rising from a bungalow in Eddystone Road on Saturday afternoon (May 30).
Initially two fire engines, from St Austell and St Dennis, went to the blaze, with an additional fire engine from St Austell sent shortly afterwards.
Then a fire engine from Mevagissey was called in.
During the incident, four gas cylinders were identified and cooled down.
Two more fire engines, from Bodmin and Fowey, were required plus an operational support vehicle from Falmouth and a welfare unit from Perranporth as the fire was brought under control.
National Grid, police and ambulance personnel were also in attendance.
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