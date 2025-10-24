FIRE service personnel have used crash rescue equipment at two accidents involving single vehicles in Cornwall.
Three fire engines from St Austell, St Dennis and Bodmin were called out to an accident at Little Crugwallins, near St Austell, at around 5.45am on Friday, October 24.
They were responding to reports of a single vehicle collision and on arrival the crews used crash rescue equipment.
Another single vehicle accident occurred on the A30 eastbound at Carminnow Cross, near Bodmin, at around 11am on Tuesday, October 21.
Fire engines from Bodmin and Launceston went to the crash and on arrival the crews dealt with a vehicle that had rolled with one person being trapped inside.
They used crash rescue equipment to free the person. Police and ambulance personnel also attended.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.