Devon and Cornwall Police are investigating a suspected arson incident after a fire broke out in Saltash.
On Saturday, February 25, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service were deployed to an incident at Carkeel, Saltash.
One appliance was sent to Gilston Road on Saltash Industrial Estate.
A spokesperson explains: “On arrival a fire involving scrubland was discovered. Firefighters used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.”
Devon and Cornwall Police also attended the scene.
A spokesperson said: “Police were called to Gilston Road, Saltash Industrial Estate, by the fire service just before 3.40pm on Saturday, February 25, to reports of a fire involving scrubland.
“Officers attended, and the fire was extinguished by the fire service. The incident is treated as suspected arson. Enquiries are ongoing.
“If you witnessed the incident or have any information or footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting log 0590 of 25 February.”