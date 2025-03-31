POLICE in Bodmin have issued a warning after suspicious activity and thefts were reported at a number of addresses in the town.
Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police have said that there have been a number of reports of suspicious incidents and reports involving attempts made to gain entry to properties, particularly in a number of neighbourhoods to the east of the town.
Residential addresses in the area of Beacon Road, Crabtree Lane, Halgavor Road, Valley View and Kestle Park are among those who have reported suspicious activity to Devon and Cornwall Police, with police appealing for further information that may assist them in their enquiries.
Some of the incidents were believed to have taken place on Sunday, March 24.
They have asked anyone who has any CCTV or doorbell camera footage that might help to identify potential offenders to get in touch with them while quoting reference number 50250072819.
