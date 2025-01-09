THE A38 is currently closed in the eastbound direction after a three-vehicle collision.
Devon and Cornwall Police said that the lane closure was in place to allow for recovery of the vehicles, believed to be a van and two cars.
No injuries have been reported.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a van and two cars on the A38 near Horningtops, at around 6.55am today, Thursday, January 9.
“A lane closure has been put in place, to allow for vehicle recovery. The incident is ongoing.”