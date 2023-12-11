STAFF members and locals at a pub in Bodmin have been stripping off to help raise money for charity.
Jaz Stickland, bar manager at the Masons Arms, has been working alongside photographer Morgan Postins to create a naked calender in aid of Cancer Research.
Jaz explained: “So in 2013 a group of men that were locals to the pub decided to make a calendar in aid of testicular cancer.
“We at the pub had talked for a while about doing our own so we finally got some of the locals and staff on board to do our own.”
The calendar features a different person or group ‘in the buff’ posing with a variety of items relevant to the month.
“There’s a good mix of locals such as Jude, who’s been a regular and a dear friend to the Masons for years.
“As well as Adam and Matt from plumbing by design sporting nothing but Mario and Luigi hats.
“January’s page features general manager, Russel Kerr and brother and owner Gareth Kerr kicking us off for the new year,” Jaz continued.
Morgan the photographer has worked hard to put together the shoots for the calendar.
He said: “All of the photo-shoots were conducted on site at the Masons Arms. Before each shoot I had spoken to all of the models and we discussed what they pictured and we turned that into as close to a reality as possible. Finding locations in the Masons was very easy – in fact I’m almost sad we couldn’t have covered more of the gorgeous garden they have.”
The calender will be available to purchase from December 31 at the pub. Pre orders are now available via the pub or through a link on their Facebook page.
Jaz added: “The calendar is in aid of Cancer Research but specifically raising awareness for prostate and breast cancer.
“We thought as there’s a good mix of men and women in the buff this would fit the charity we have chosen.”