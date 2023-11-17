Historically, evening charging only applied in St Ives car parks and some Falmouth car parks. However, for consistency, all Zone A car parks now charge from 6pm. There is no comparative data available as evening parking was free until May 31. What the data does show is that these car parks are being well used after 6pm. Moorfield in Truro has averaged around 2,500 visits after 6pm each month since June, while Clarence Street car park in Penzance has an average of around 500 visits each month after 6pm.