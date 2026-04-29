Today, Wednesday, April 29, brings partly cloudy skies and short rain spells. Temperatures near 15°C keep conditions mild. Liskeard sees a blend of sun and passing clouds, with only a light breeze giving a comfortable feel. Chances of heavy downpours remain low.
Tomorrow offers patchy rain in the morning, followed by cloudy intervals. Temperatures about 13°C keep it cooler, though any intense showers are unlikely. Light winds persist, and the overall weather stays relatively calm, with intermittent clouds dominating later. Sunny breaks could appear if conditions shift.
Friday sees bright spells with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures near 15°C add moderate warmth, and the likelihood of rain stays low. Gentle breezes accompany clearer conditions, with cloud cover limited through much of the afternoon. Evening hours could remain calm, maintaining a comfortable atmosphere.
Saturday signals a return of occasional patchy rain. Temperatures near 13°C keep things mild, but passing showers might linger. Overcast skies dominate midday, tapering into partial cloudiness later. Rainfall could pop up sporadically, yet lengthy downpours seem unlikely. Winds remain light, preserving a fairly gentle environment.
Sunday appears wetter, featuring moderate rain through much of the morning. Temperatures about 13°C are expected, with drizzle occasionally turning heavier. Cloudy skies dominate, and showers persist from midday into the evening, potentially easing after dusk. Despite the damp outlook, calmer winds should prevail, preventing any strong gusts. Any dry spells will likely be brief, so conditions remain dominated by showers and consistent cloud coverage. Clear breaks seem scarce. Downpours remain possible.
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