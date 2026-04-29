Sunday appears wetter, featuring moderate rain through much of the morning. Temperatures about 13°C are expected, with drizzle occasionally turning heavier. Cloudy skies dominate, and showers persist from midday into the evening, potentially easing after dusk. Despite the damp outlook, calmer winds should prevail, preventing any strong gusts. Any dry spells will likely be brief, so conditions remain dominated by showers and consistent cloud coverage. Clear breaks seem scarce. Downpours remain possible.