Today, Monday, April 27, brings a bright forecast with sunny conditions expected throughout the day. Highs near 16°C and lows about 9°C keep things mild in Liskeard. Minimal wind is likely, so it should remain calm and clear overall, perfect for those looking for a dry spell.
Tomorrow may see patchy rain drifting in, with temperatures near 13°C and overnight dips about 9°C. Skies could turn cloudy at times, but some bright spells are still possible. Breezes might pick up slightly, providing a change in local weather patterns and adding variety to the forecast.
Wednesday looks similar, as patchy rain hangs around, keeping temperatures near 14°C. Mornings could feel cool at about 9°C, but any showers should be brief. Grey skies might linger, though occasional sunny breaks could offer mild relief across the region, ensuring varied conditions throughout the late afternoon.
Thursday brings more rain, with moderate downpours possible and daytime highs near 13°C. Nights remain slightly warmer at about 11°C, though heavy cloud cover continues much of the day. Brief periods of lighter drizzle might alternate with steadier showers, creating a damp weather forecast through the afternoon hours.
Friday ushers in sunshine, pushing temperatures near 15°C and dropping to about 8°C overnight. Clear skies are expected to stretch into this weekend, raising hopes for a drier spell. Light winds and mild afternoons could dominate, making conditions feel refreshing well into the evening. Sunset may reveal a gentle glow, setting the stage for mild overnight conditions lingering into early hours.
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