Today, Saturday, April 25, brings a sunny forecast with barely any clouds expected across local areas. Temperatures near 14°C should dominate the afternoon, offering a bright and mild feel. Winds remain gentle, so conditions will stay calm. Later on, expect nighttime readings about 9°C, bringing a cooler yet comfortable evening.
Tomorrow continues with a mostly overcast outlook across Liskeard. Temperatures reach about 14°C during the day, accompanied by mild breezes that keep conditions relatively calm. Skies remain grey, but rain appears unlikely, offering a pleasant setting for outdoor plans. Evening hours settle near 10°C, ensuring a gentle transition into night.
The start of the week sees sunshine returning on Monday. Daytime temperatures climb close to 15°C, delivering a warmer feel under mostly clear skies. Gentle gusts keep the atmosphere pleasant, and no rain is anticipated. Nighttime figures dip to about 8°C, ensuring a cool but comfortable finish through late hours.
Another midweek shift brings patchy rain on Tuesday, with daytime highs hovering near 14°C. Some drizzle may develop in the afternoon, but conditions are not expected to be severe. Light winds prevail, preventing any abrupt temperature changes. After sunset, values drop to about 9°C, maintaining an overall calm setting overnight.
Midweek sunshine returns on Wednesday, pushing midday temperatures to about 13°C under slightly clearer skies. Gusts may pick up, though no significant rain is forecast. Conditions remain stable, offering a refreshing atmosphere throughout the daylight hours. By evening, readings hover near 6°C, creating a pleasantly cool end to the day.
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