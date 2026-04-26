Today, Sunday, April 26, looks partly cloudy with bright spells. Temperatures near 15°C should feel mild, with the early morning near 11°C. There's little chance of rain, providing calm conditions. Light winds allow the afternoon to stay comfortable, making a pleasant weather forecast in Liskeard. Skies remain clear by evening.
Tomorrow promises sunny skies and warmer conditions, with temperatures about 16°C and nights settling near 10°C. Showers are unlikely, so the day should stay bright. A gentle breeze is on the cards, but overall conditions remain stable. Sunny spells are likely throughout, contributing to a cheerful forecast. Expect clear evening.
The next day sees patchy rain rolling by, with temperatures near 13°C and early lows around 9°C. Occasional drizzle could appear, but there may be brief dry spells. Conditions stay breezy, so an umbrella might be handy if rain passes through. Generally, expect a mix of cloud and damp weather.
Midweek brings further unsettled weather, with patchy rain expected and temperatures about 15°C. Overnight lows hover near 7°C, while gusty conditions could develop in the afternoon. Occasional light drizzle is possible, though some brighter moments might emerge. Skies remain variable, maintaining a changeable outlook for that day. Watch for breezes.
The following day appears with moderate rain expected and temperatures near 11°C. Morning values sit about 10°C, and steady showers could persist throughout much of the day. Conditions stay windy. Later hours might see drizzle easing slightly, though grey skies are likely to dominate. Temperatures may remain unstable this weekend.
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