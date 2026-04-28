Today (Tuesday, April 28) in Liskeard brings patchy rain and breezy conditions. Temperatures hover near 12°C, dipping to about 9°C later on. Skies may remain grey through the afternoon, with occasional drizzle that could ease by evening.
Tomorrow (Wednesday) should continue with patchy rain, bringing a slightly milder feel. Daytime highs might reach near 13°C, while lows sit about 9°C. A few scattered showers are possible, though breaks in the cloud cover could let in some brighter spells during the day.
Expect partly cloudy skies on Thursday with temperatures climbing near 13°C and dipping to about 11°C. Dry conditions are likely to dominate most of the day, but lingering clouds could bring brief sprinkles. Sunshine might peek through by late afternoon, offering a touch of warmth.
Look out for patchy rain on Friday as temperatures approach about 16°C with lows near 10°C. Occasional showers are forecast, but some spells of drier weather might break up the dampness. A gentle breeze may keep clouds moving, preventing any prolonged downpours.
This weekend could feature moderate rain, with Saturday’s forecast suggesting temperatures near 15°C and lows about 11°C. Steady showers are likely throughout the day, potentially heavier at times. Damp conditions may linger, so brief breaks in the rain could be few and far between. Light drizzle may develop in the early morning, turning heavier by mid-afternoon. Overall, unsettled weather remains likely, keeping conditions muggy and skies overcast. And that consistent moisture could linger well beyond nightfall. Rainfall coverage remains widespread across neighbourhoods.
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