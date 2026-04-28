This weekend could feature moderate rain, with Saturday’s forecast suggesting temperatures near 15°C and lows about 11°C. Steady showers are likely throughout the day, potentially heavier at times. Damp conditions may linger, so brief breaks in the rain could be few and far between. Light drizzle may develop in the early morning, turning heavier by mid-afternoon. Overall, unsettled weather remains likely, keeping conditions muggy and skies overcast. And that consistent moisture could linger well beyond nightfall. Rainfall coverage remains widespread across neighbourhoods.