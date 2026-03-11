Today, Wednesday, March 11, in Liskeard brings patchy rain early on, with occasional drizzle and mostly cloudy conditions. Short clear spells may arrive from time to time, but rain could come and go. Temperatures about 10°C will keep the air feeling mild, though damp skies might linger through the evening.
Tomorrow looks wetter, with moderate rain dominating much of the morning and afternoon. Heavier bursts may pop up, accompanied by grey skies and drizzle. Temperatures near 11°C provide a slight boost in warmth, though the day stays damp overall. Occasional breaks in the clouds could offer brief relief, but sunshine might remain elusive.
Rain carries over into Friday, continuing a damp spell. Temperatures near 7°C bring a cooler feel, making the day a little brisk. Showers and drizzle persist on and off, though a few cloudy gaps could emerge. Conditions stay unsettled, suggesting another wet finish. Brief breaks of drier skies might occur intermittently.
This weekend starts Saturday with patchy rain and a chance of brighter spells. Temperatures about 10°C create a gentler atmosphere than Friday. While some early drizzle could linger, sunny stretches may develop around midday. Clouds likely return later, leaving the day with a mixed blend of light rain and mild air.
Continuing the weekend theme, Sunday brings occasional drizzle and lingering clouds. Temperatures near 10°C keep conditions mild, and a few peeks of sunshine might emerge. Rain chances remain moderate, so scattered showers could appear throughout the day. Overall, a mix of cloud cover and brief clear spells shapes the forecast.
This article was automatically generated
