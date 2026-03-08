Today is Sunday, March 8, and the weather around Liskeard appears changeable. Drizzle in the early hours is likely, with patchy rain continuing during daylight. Temperatures about 11°C could be accompanied by occasional fog, but calmer skies might appear by evening.
Tomorrow brings more unsettled skies with light rain during the morning. Temperatures about 12°C should feel mild, though cloudy spells linger. Showers could taper off later, leaving brief sunny intervals.
The day after sees rain arriving again, with temperatures about 10°C and breezy conditions at times. Patchy clouds might break occasionally, but drizzle remains possible. Winds may strengthen, so heavier bursts of rain could develop by nightfall.
The next day looks cooler, with temperatures near 10°C and a heightened chance of patchy rain. Some periods of sunshine may appear, although cloud cover will persist. Evening hours might turn clearer, but the lingering breeze could keep conditions feeling slightly brisk.
Finally, Thursday transitions to about 12°C, with more patchy rain expected. Conditions will likely stay unsettled into the rest of the week. This weekend might see moderate breezes continuing, with temperatures near 12°C. Occasional sunny spells are possible, but showers could appear sporadically. Clouds should dominate, yet short breaks may brighten the outlook. Rain is likely off and on, keeping things damp. Overall, mild conditions persist without sudden cold spells, leaving the forecast somewhat unstable. Winds may pick up at times, reinforcing the wet outlook. Late evenings might remain overcast, preserving the soggy pattern through the coming days and nights.
This article was automatically generated
