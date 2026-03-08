Finally, Thursday transitions to about 12°C, with more patchy rain expected. Conditions will likely stay unsettled into the rest of the week. This weekend might see moderate breezes continuing, with temperatures near 12°C. Occasional sunny spells are possible, but showers could appear sporadically. Clouds should dominate, yet short breaks may brighten the outlook. Rain is likely off and on, keeping things damp. Overall, mild conditions persist without sudden cold spells, leaving the forecast somewhat unstable. Winds may pick up at times, reinforcing the wet outlook. Late evenings might remain overcast, preserving the soggy pattern through the coming days and nights.