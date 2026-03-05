Today, Thursday, March 5 in Liskeard sees patchy rain, with temperatures near 6°C climbing to about 12°C. Light showers linger through the afternoon, giving local weather watchers mild moisture. Breezes might pick up at times, but some hints of sunshine could slightly peek through the clouds before evening sets in.
Tomorrow brings damp conditions again, starting with light drizzle and temperatures about 6°C growing to near 9°C. Skies remain mostly overcast, though occasional breaks could reveal a glimpse of daylight. Winds look a bit gusty, adding a brisk feel to the forecast, but heavier episodes of rain should be brief.
This weekend begins on Saturday with stubborn clouds and temperatures roughly 6°C rising near 10°C. Sporadic rain may appear late morning, but it should fade by midday to leave quiet skies. Winds stay moderate, offering a more settled local climate compared to recent gusts, and overall conditions feel somewhat calmer.
Sunday maintains mild vibes, with temperatures about 9°C in the early hours, then peaking near 11°C under cloudy skies. Intermittent rain could pop up, though sunny spells might break through. Breezes remain gentler than before, giving a more comfortable feel. Moist patches linger here and there, but nothing too intense.
Monday sees partly cloudy skies and temperatures about 9°C rising roughly to 12°C. A stray shower may still pop by, but dryness generally holds throughout the afternoon. Sunshine could make occasional appearances, giving this part of the forecast a slight boost. Conditions stay relatively consistent, wrapping up this extended outlook.
This article was automatically generated
