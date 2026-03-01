In Liskeard, today, Sunday, March 1, moderate rain dominates the forecast, accompanied by strong breezes that can reach nearly 30 mph. Conditions remain damp throughout the morning and afternoon, with occasional heavier downpours possible. Temperatures near 11°C provide mild air, but persistent showers keep things feeling cool. Winds intensify slightly.
Tomorrow sees patchy clouds and the chance of light rain returning periodically. Temperatures hover about 11°C, ensuring fairly comfortable weather for early March. Winds settle slightly compared to today, but the breeze could still stir a few spots. Skies might brighten during breaks in the rainfall. Expect occasional drizzle periods.
Tuesday brings a noticeable shift toward sunnier conditions. Blue skies fill the forecast for much of the day, offering a warm glow. Temperatures about 12°C should create a comfortable atmosphere, and any lingering morning haze should clear quickly. The calmer wind adds to a pleasant midweek outlook. Expect mild breezes.
Wednesday remains bright, feeding more warmth into the region. Temperatures near 12°C continue the trend of inviting weather, paired with minimal cloud cover. Sunshine lasts for extended periods, and wind stays modest, ensuring an easygoing day outdoors. Rain is unlikely, so the midweek spell keeps on shining. Skies dazzle further.
Thursday reintroduces occasional showers by late afternoon. Cloud cover grows as the day progresses, and temperatures hover about 11°C. Visibility could dip briefly in heavier spurts of rain, though dryness might persist in early hours. Wind speeds increase, creating a cooler feel if drizzle lingers into evening. Overnight stays chilly.
This article was automatically generated
