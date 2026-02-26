Today, Wednesday, February 26, brings moderate rain, with temperatures near 11°C. In Liskeard, conditions hold steady with occasional drizzle. Winds could feel brisk at times, but everything points toward a damp atmosphere, lasting well into the evening. Showers are frequent, setting a rainy tone for the forecast.
Tomorrow looks slightly drier, though patchy rain could appear intermittently. Temperatures hover near 11°C again, with a chance of light drizzle. Conditions might briefly brighten mid-morning, but clouds will likely linger and keep skies grey, sustaining a cool vibe through the afternoon and into the evening hours.
Friday offers early sunshine before the return of patchy rain by afternoon. Temperatures near 10°C maintain a mild feeling, although a few passing showers might pop up later. Skies remain partly cloudy, and the breeze could pick up occasionally, contributing to a slightly cooler feel once evening arrives.
This weekend brings more unsettled weather, with temperatures near 10°C and persistent patchy rain. Saturday sees occasional downpours, though the morning might start dry. Clouds stay for much of the day, and a gentle breeze can develop. By late afternoon, expect lingering drizzle that could stretch into the evening.
Sunday looks breezy, with temperatures about 10°C and a few light rain spells. Skies may brighten briefly around midday, but clouds linger later on. Light drizzle remains possible through the afternoon, and occasional gusts could pick up, making conditions feel cooler. The lingering wet weather continues as night approaches. Patchy rain might return late, further extending the damp pattern.
This article was automatically generated
