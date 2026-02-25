Today, Wednesday, February 25, brings partly cloudy conditions with no rain expected. Early temperatures near 9°C climb to about 12°C later. Moderate winds bring a fresh feel, but skies stay bright. This forecast is for Liskeard and beyond, offering stable weather and a good start to the extended outlook overall.
Tomorrow could bring moderate rain most of the day, with temperatures near 10°C and highs about 11°C. Winds strengthen, making conditions a bit gusty. Showers persist into late evening, so heavier downpours may lead to soggy surroundings. Despite the damp outlook, mild moments might still appear. Cloudy breaks remain possible.
Friday sees more rain under occasionally cloudy skies. Temperatures near 8°C move up to about 11°C, with persistent drizzle in the afternoon. Gusty winds could ease a bit, but damp conditions remain the main theme. Brief breaks in cloud cover might emerge, though sustained dryness looks limited so far. Overall.
This weekend begins with patchy rain on Saturday, featuring temperatures near 6°C and highs about 10°C. Winds might feel strong, but lighter spells could offer short sunny breaks. Umbrellas may prove useful as quick showers pass. Late evening sees a chance of drizzle, adding to the breezy conditions throughout Saturday.
The weekend ends with Sunday featuring patchy rain and moderate breezes. Temperatures near 7°C rise to about 10°C, though brief intervals of drier weather remain possible. Showers could linger into the evening, but cloudy spells may break occasionally. Winds hold steady, keeping conditions fresh under changing skies throughout the day.
