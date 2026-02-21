Today, Saturday, February 21, the weather in Liskeard looks cloudy with occasional patchy rain. Conditions may bring drizzle at times, keeping skies grey throughout the day. Temperatures near 12°C should peak by afternoon, with lows about 10°C after sunset. Winds appear breezy, so anticipate a bit of extra chill. Overall, it’s a drizzly scene.
Tomorrow sees lingering showers in the morning, but sunny spells could break through later on. Weather remains mild, with highs near 12°C and overnight lows around 9°C. Drizzle might pop up sporadically, though drier intervals should dominate. Breezy winds keep the air moving, bringing a refreshing feel throughout the day.
Expect patchy rain on Monday, with maximum temperatures near 12°C and lows about 9°C. Overcast skies could linger, though occasional breaks might offer glimpses of clearer weather. Light drizzle remains possible, so keep an eye out for fleeting dampness. Light breezes maintain a cool undertone beneath the grey canopy. Overall, it stays mild.
Expect brighter conditions on Tuesday, with sunshine dominating much of the day. Temperatures about 12°C will offer comfortable warmth, and overnight lows near 10°C remain mild. Clear skies should prevail, offering a pleasant break from previous drizzle. Light winds maintain a gentle air, ensuring relaxed weather throughout daylight hours. Overall, quite refreshing.
Midweek sees cloudy skies on Wednesday, with temperatures near 12°C and lows about 10°C. Overcast conditions might persist, but the day is likely to stay dry. Less rain means more stable weather, though some lingering grey could limit sunshine. Gentle winds keep it calm, rounding off a relatively mild stretch.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.