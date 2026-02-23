In Liskeard, today is Monday, February 23, bringing patchy rain from early morning. Temperatures sit near 9°C overnight, rising to about 12°C by midday, accompanied by a gentle breeze. The weather forecast suggests occasional drizzle, but some drier intervals could emerge. Cloud cover remains consistent, keeping conditions rather dull overall.
Tomorrow looks calmer, with partly cloudy conditions dominating. Morning readings hover near 10°C, climbing to about 12°C later. Light wind occasionally picks up, offering a pleasant feel throughout the afternoon. The weather forecast indicates minimal chance of rain, so skies may brighten enough to let a few sunny patches develop.
Midweek on Wednesday looks set for patchy rain, with temperatures near 10°C in the morning reaching about 12°C. Overcast skies loom, bringing intermittent drizzle, breaks may occur. The weather forecast suggests breezier intervals mid-afternoon, but conditions remain damp. Evening hours hold the chance of lingering showers before a mild night.
Another spell arrives on Thursday, bringing moderate rain for much of the day, alongside temperatures hovering near 10°C. Heavier bursts are possible, with brisk winds adding chill. Cloud coverage stays thick, limiting brighter spells. The weather forecast indicates unsettled conditions into late evening, making it feel dreary and damp overall.
Friday brings moderate rain, with morning lows near 7°C climbing to about 10°C later. Sunny intervals could surface early, but showers dominate by midday. The weather forecast shows continued bursts of drizzle throughout the afternoon and occasional overcast. This weekend remains unsettled, holding mild and breezy temperatures close to 10°C.
This article was automatically generated
