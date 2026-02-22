Today brings steady rain in the morning, with moderate showers gradually easing by midday. Skies turn partly cloudy later on, with occasional sun appearing through the afternoon. Brief patches of drizzle could linger, but many areas see drier spells. Temperatures look to settle near 12°C, providing mild conditions.
Tomorrow could see brief patchy rain, though many spots stay mostly cloudy. Afternoon conditions appear milder, with gentle breezes and temperatures near 12°C. This weather forecast also applies across surrounding areas, including Liskeard, where light showers might occur early on. Cloud cover may lessen toward evening, opening chances for late sunshine.
Tuesday looks brighter under sunny periods, with hardly any rain expected. Early mist might linger in some low-lying spots, but clearer skies should follow by mid-morning. Later hours stay dry, allowing more sunshine to break through. Expect temperatures about 12°C, sustaining a relaxed weather pattern once the clouds disperse.
Wednesday remains mostly dry with a mix of cloud and sunshine throughout the day. Mist may develop late in the evening, but no significant rain is anticipated. Occasional cloudy spells might loom, yet brighter intervals will emerge. Temperatures near 12°C should persist, creating a steady weather forecast for midweek.
This Thursday, February 26, promises partly cloudy skies and gentle breezes. Early morning mist might appear, although clearer conditions dominate by midday. Light cloud cover is possible in the afternoon, but sunshine still finds its way through. Temperatures hover about 12°C, rounding off a stable weather pattern for the rest of the week.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.