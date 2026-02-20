Today, Friday, February 20, in Liskeard is bringing cloudy skies with patchy rain at times. Showers may appear during the morning, but brighter spells could break through later in the afternoon. Temperatures near 12°C, with lows about 7°C, will likely keep conditions mild throughout the day. Winds stay fairly gentle.
Tomorrow, Saturday, sees greater chances of rain continuing off and on, creating a damp feel overall. Periods of light drizzle may pop up around midday, while some cloud breaks could offer a few glimpses of sunshine. Temperatures about 12°C, dipping near 10°C, keep the weather mild throughout the day. Breezes stay calm.
This weekend continues with patchy showers on Sunday, accompanied by occasional sunny spells. Skies could brighten at times, yet brief rain remains likely through the afternoon. Temperatures near 12°C will slip to about 10°C overnight, maintaining mild conditions. Short bursts of drizzle might not linger long, and winds remain light.
Early next week begins with Monday likely to see occasional rain, mostly light but persistent. Cloudy conditions could dominate, though mild weather remains. Temperatures about 12°C, dropping near 10°C, ensure a gentle feel, even if skies stay grey for much of the day. Short breaks of sunshine may appear briefly.
Plenty of sunshine arrives Tuesday, offering a dry spell. Crisp conditions dominate under mostly clear skies. Temperatures near 12°C, with lows about 10°C, round off a mild stretch. Any lingering clouds are expected to remain patchy. Broad stability marks a calmer note after recent wet weather. Winds should stay gentle.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.