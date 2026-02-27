Today, Friday, February 27, brings patchy rain near Liskeard with temperatures rising to about 11°C and dipping to near 7°C. Light showers could appear through the morning, followed by occasional bright spells. Winds look brisk, so fleeting rain is possible in the afternoon. Overall, weather conditions remain changeable throughout the day.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain again, with temperatures near 10°C and lows about 6°C. Light drizzle could appear midday, and the breeze may ease slightly. Occasional sunny intervals might break through late afternoon, but rain showers remain likely into the evening. Expect a mixed forecast with brief dry spells possible.
This weekend brings moderate rain on Sunday, with temperatures near 11°C and the breeze feeling lively. Steady rainfall might continue through the morning, and cloudy skies dominate much of the day. Occasional lighter showers could develop late afternoon before the night stays damp. Weather remains unsettled, so sudden bursts of rain could occur.
Monday brings more patchy rain, with temperatures near 10°C and an overnight dip about 7°C. Overcast skies might linger, though pockets of dryness are possible. A little drizzle could appear midday, but calmer winds might bring a gentler pace. Conditions remain variable, hinting at occasional breaks in cloud cover.
Tuesday appears slightly milder, hitting about 12°C with lows near 7°C. Skies may remain mostly cloudy, though sunnier spells can peek out. Drizzle seems less likely, leaving fewer interruptions to the day. A calmer forecast should prevail, perhaps providing more stable weather and milder breezes under changing skies.
This article was automatically generated
