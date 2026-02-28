Today, Saturday, February 28, starts with patchy rain nearby and a strong breeze. The weather forecast suggests light showers on and off, but skies may turn brighter in the afternoon. Temperatures near 9°C, dropping to about 7°C overnight, are expected, with some cloud lingering. Wind gusts might feel persistent outside.
Tomorrow brings moderate rain during much of the day, with heavier spells likely at times. Temperatures around 11°C could pair with a brisk wind, making conditions feel damp. Minimum values hover about 10°C overnight, keeping things mild. Cloud cover remains thick, ensuring limited breaks from occasional downpours throughout the evening.
Monday should maintain patchy rain, though intervals of drier weather could emerge. The weather forecast indicates temperatures near 11°C, dipping to about 8°C after nightfall. Winds may stay brisk, so brief showers remain possible. Cloud cover will linger, but occasional clearer skies might bring a slightly calmer feel by dusk.
Tuesday promises intervals of sun and fewer showers, bringing a friendlier weather forecast. Temperatures near 12°C could lift spirits, while lows around 8°C should keep the evening mild. Winds appear gentler, supporting calmer conditions. A chance of passing clouds remains, but dryness is likely through much of the day overall.
Wednesday should bring abundant sunshine and mild air, making it a pleasant day for Liskeard. Temperatures about 12°C offer comfortable warmth, while nighttime values settle near 9°C. Little chance of rain is expected, and winds stay moderate. Clear skies likely dominate, extending the run of calmer weather well into night.
