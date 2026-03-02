Today, Monday, March 2, the weather forecast in Liskeard features patchy rain and moderate wind. Clouds cover much of the sky, but occasional clear spells could appear. Temperatures near 12°C are expected, making it fairly mild despite intermittent drizzle. The day stays a bit damp, so anticipate sporadic showers.
Tomorrow is shaping up to be partly cloudy, with temperatures about 11°C and calmer breezes. Rain remains unlikely, which suggests a fairly settled outlook. Some grey skies might linger, but brighter patches may break through. Overall, it promises a more relaxed weather scenario compared to today.
The next day, Wednesday, brings similar partly cloudy skies, with temperatures close to 12°C providing a mild feel. Rain looks minimal, and the wind stays moderate, keeping conditions comfortable enough. Occasional sunshine could peek through the cloud layer, offering a pleasant break from Tuesday’s greyer spells.
Another day on Thursday reintroduces patchy rain, as temperatures hover near 11°C. Showers become more likely, accompanied by moderate wind gusts. Cloudy conditions dominate again, though short dry intervals can still emerge. It appears wetter compared to midweek, but the overall weather forecast suggests mild air persists.
The last working day, Friday, should remain partly cloudy with temperatures about 10°C. Light breezes accompany these conditions, while dry spells become more common. This weekend may continue the mild trend, offering a mix of cloud and the occasional burst of sunshine. No major weather shocks are on the horizon for now. Winds might pick up, but no extreme gusts are expected.
