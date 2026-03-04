Today (Wednesday, March 4) sees partly cloudy skies and bursts of sunshine in some spots. Temperatures about 12°C during the day and near 9°C at night keep it mild, comfortable, and fairly bright. There is no sign of rain, so conditions remain consistently dry with minimal cloud coverage over Liskeard.
Tomorrow looks wetter, with moderate rain dominating much of the day. Temperatures hover near 12°C, dipping to about 7°C later on. Wet spells could appear intermittently, though the weather forecast suggests no heavy downpours. Clouds remain thick, creating a persistently damp atmosphere throughout the day. Mists might develop at sunset.
Friday becomes a mix of clouds and clearer intervals. Temperatures settle near 9°C by day, dropping to about 5°C overnight. There is hardly any rain expected, so skies should open up at times. Breezes might feel stronger, but sunny moments could brighten the afternoon. Some mild gusts are briefly possible.
Saturday maintains a cooler pattern, with patchy rain possible. Temperatures reach about 10°C during daylight, falling near 6°C later. Scattered showers are likely, but these may ease later on, bringing occasional breaks in the cloud. The general weather forecast points to unsettled skies for much of the day. Winds linger.
Sunday offers a slightly milder outlook, featuring partly cloudy conditions. Temperatures near 12°C could boost comfort, while the night sees about 9°C. Any risk of rain appears low, so the forecast hints at plenty of dry spells. Occasional clouds might persist, but this final day of the week looks calmer.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.