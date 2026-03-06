Today, Friday, March 6, looks grey with patchy rain early on and intervals of cloud through midday. Temperatures hover near 9°C, sinking to about 5°C overnight. Windy spells persist, with gusts at times, but some brief brighter breaks may show up later. Liskeard sees similar conditions, though drizzle could linger briefly.
Tomorrow should feel slightly warmer with cloud cover, occasional patchy rain in the morning, and moderate winds easing. Temperatures hover near 10°C, while breezes calm down compared to today. The rain might return later in the afternoon, so expect a gentle damp feel as evening approaches.
The weekend stays mild as Sunday reaches about 11°C under misty skies. Light rain remains possible off and on, but some breaks could appear by midday. Foggy patches might develop, creating a slightly hazy atmosphere. Overall, Sunday brings gentle conditions, though persistent dampness remains into the evening hours.
Early next week sees Monday hovering near 11°C, with patchy rain returning at intervals. Morning clouds could give way to occasional clearer spells, although showers remain likely by afternoon. Slightly cooler air moves in overnight, yet temperatures stay about 8°C after sunset, keeping it pleasantly mild for early spring weather.
The following day, Tuesday, dips to near 9°C with more persistent drizzle or light rain likely. Strong winds may pick up again, intensifying the damp atmosphere further. Overcast conditions dominate, limiting sunshine considerably. More patchy drizzle continues into the night, ushering in a cooler vibe near 7°C by late evening, wrapping up this unsettled spell.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.