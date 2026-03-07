Today (Saturday, March 7) in Liskeard brings patchy rain and cloudy skies. This weekend starts mild, with temperatures near 10°C but drizzle likely into the evening. The morning begins about 4°C, so expect a chill before any brighter spells sneak through. Damp conditions persist overnight, keeping things unsettled.
Tomorrow remains grey as fog lingers early, with drizzle scattering across the morning. Afternoon readings hover near 11°C, providing a slight boost in temperature. Clouds dominate the skies, though occasional lighter breaks might appear. Rain continues to threaten on and off, so watchers of this daily forecast should stay alert.
An unsettled start greets Monday, with patchy rain easing by midday. Temperatures near 11°C keep the air reasonably mild as showers shift throughout the region. Overcast spells might break briefly, providing glimpses of sunlight here and there. Overall, conditions remain changeable but not excessively chilly for early spring.
Gustier winds are probable on Tuesday, accompanied by scattered rain. Temperatures about 11°C might feel cooler in blustery conditions, though occasional drier intervals could appear. Morning drizzle lingers, then a mix of cloud and brief sunny spots emerges. Keep an eye out for heavier showers drifting through abruptly.
Midweek extends to Wednesday with moderate rain and temperatures near 9°C. Strong gusts may persist, ensuring a brisk feel throughout the day. Sunshine could peek through momentarily, but damp weather dominates. A continuing pattern of showers keeps any dryness fleeting, rounding out the week's forecast under changeable skies. No day looks immune from the watery conditions.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.