Today is Thursday, May 21, with partly cloudy skies and calm breezes. Temperatures near 15°C keep the atmosphere mild through midday, allowing sunshine to break through. The morning begins dry, and no significant rain is expected later. Evening conditions remain mostly clear, making this a pleasant day of comfortable weather.
Tomorrow looks more unsettled, with patchy rain and drizzle spreading through the morning. Temperatures about 16°C maintain moderate warmth despite the damp conditions. Brief sunny spells could appear between extended showers, offering a bit of brightness. By evening, skies may turn mostly cloudy across Liskeard, but heavy downpours seem unlikely.
Saturday brings a noticeable temperature boost, with readings near 19°C. Early rain might appear, but sunny intervals are also expected. The day delivers a mix of light showers and brighter skies, creating changing weather throughout. Afternoon warmth could feel remarkably pleasant, while cooler evening air helps maintain moderate overnight conditions.
Sunday’s forecast continues the mild trend, with temperatures about 19°C. Occasional rain could develop, though significant downpours appear limited. Partial cloud cover may linger, yet periods of sunshine provide a cheery respite. By afternoon, the atmosphere remains comfortable, making showers less disruptive. Evening conditions likely turn calmer, supporting stable weather.
Monday keeps conditions pleasantly moderate, with partly cloudy skies dominating. Temperatures near 18°C should persist, lending a relaxed feel by midday. Light rain is improbable, so any wet spells remain minimal. Intermittent sunshine brightens the afternoon, and gentle breezes contribute to an easygoing air. Overnight weather remains quiet and mild.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.