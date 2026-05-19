Today is Tuesday, May 19 in Liskeard, with drizzle continuing steadily throughout the morning. Patchy rain persists into the afternoon and evening, so skies appear mostly cloudy. Light rain showers could pop up intermittently, but heavier bursts remain possible in spots as the day progresses. Temperatures near 14°C keep things mild.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain easing by midday with brief sunny spells appearing. Expect temperatures about 15°C, keeping conditions a little warmer than today. Breezes remain moderate, and showers look less frequent into the late afternoon. Occasional drizzle might still appear in isolated areas, yet clearer conditions should dominate much of the afternoon.
Thursday offers partly cloudy skies with plenty of sunshine breaking through. Temperatures near 15°C maintain a pleasant feel, and the day stays mostly dry. Patchy cloud cover could drift in later, but no significant showers are expected. Light breezes remain consistent, ensuring a fairly comfortable atmosphere throughout the day.
Friday might see early morning sunshine giving way to partial cloud. Temperatures about 16°C keep conditions comfortable, with skies turning overcast in places. Occasional patches of rain could develop by night-time, though they should remain light. Winds are likely to stay gentle, and spots should stay free from downpours.
This weekend brings sunshine on Saturday, with a high near 19°C. Patchy cloud could form later, but widespread showers seem unlikely. Conditions remain generally calm, rounding off a mild spell. Sunshine takes charge for much of the day, though isolated drizzle cannot be ruled out. Large swathes should remain dry.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.